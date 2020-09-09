In a heart-rending incident that has left the inhabitants of Ndoro Village in Chief Negove’s area, Zvishavane, in a state of shock, a 48-year old man on separation with his wife allegedly raped a 12-year old girl, having sex with the minor for a whole night, after promising that he would marry her.

The heartless paedophile whose name is withheld to protect the identity of the victimised minor, recently appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Archie Wouchinga charged with rape.

He was remanded in custody to a latter date.

Representing the state, Taurai Muzvimwe told the court that the accused was on separation from his wife but stayed at the same homestead with his estranged lover.

On August 20 this year at around 8pm, the incarcerated quadragenarian is alleged of having approached the juvenile who was sitting outside a hut before making a bizzare promise that he would marry the defenceless complainant.

Subsequently, he is said to have laid the minor down before removing her undergarments and raped her once while outside the hut.

The accused is also said to have then taken the juvenile into his bedroom where he had sex with the complainant for a whole night.

The rape suspect’s shameless shenanigans were exposed after the return of his wife from a visit when the girl confided to the man’s wife about the incident.

mirror

additional reporting: Zwnews