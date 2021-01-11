Prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala are back in court.

The two were arrested for allegedly communicating falsehoods, and their lawyers at the magistrate courts for bail application.

They spent the weekend detained at Harare Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, MDC-A spokesperson advocate, Fadzayi Mahere has been arrested and charged with violating Section 31 of the Criminal Code.

She is at Harare Central Police Station. More details to follow…

