The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmsled the arrest of a legal practitioner, Burukai Muchadzireva (42) in connection with a case of Fraud which occurred between 08/12/21 and 20/12/21 in Chinhoyi.

The complainant reported that the suspect fraudulently withdrew ZWL$102 439,20 from the complainant’s sister account after he was given the ATM card to settle legal fees amounting to ZW$41 059,23.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, police in Harare are investigating a case of exposing an infant which occurred on 11/02/22 at 0200 hours at Queensdale Shopping Centre.

A 35 year old woman gave birth to a baby girl in the toilet before dumping it in a sanitary bin.

The suspect and infant were later admitted at a local clinic where the infant died.

