A Chinese businessman is trouble after shooting and injuring employees following a salary dispute. The incident happened in Gweru and ZCTU has called for appropriate action to be taken against the rogue employer.

MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson in the Youth Assembly, Womberai Nhende, posted about the incident on Twitter saying no arrests had been made yet.

It’s not yet clear when the incident took place, however ZCTU has taken to Twitter to demand justice for the workers.

The government has sold the country to China. Now the Chinese do as they pleased & ill-treat Zimbabwean workers in our own country because they know we have no protection from the government. The liberators have turned our good country into a predator state. #justiceforworkers

There have been several reports of Chinese run businesses in the country abusing workers by unfair labor practices.

The violations of labor practices include long and unpaid hours for employees, paltry salaries, assault of workers by their employers, unsanitary health conditions on working premises.

Independent Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa once accused Chinese business for unfair labor practices.