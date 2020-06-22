Zanu PF Matabeleland South Women’s League provincial leadership last Friday received a total of 2 000 face masks and 200 bags of mealie-meal courtesy of a donation from the party’s First Secretary and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The 77-year-old Zanu PF leader’s donations, made through Women’s League Secretary Mabel Chinomona, are meant to cushion the female members of the ruling party at national, provincial and district levels.

The wing’s chairlady for Mat South, Rona Moyo, confirmed Mnangagwa’s donation at a distribution ceremony held at the Zanu PF provincial offices in Gwanda on Friday.

Moyo said that the provincial leadership is expecting more donations to adequately cover all members of the Women’s League in Mat South.

“We were called to a meeting as the women’s league leadership where we were given 2 000 masks as a province and 250 bags of mealie-meal by Cde Chinomona. We want to thank our President Cde Mnangagwa who made this possible as he gave Cde Chinomona the fabric to produce these masks,” revealed Moyo.

She added:

“These masks should benefit our members in the women’s league right up to district level including those in rural areas. The mealie- meal we received will also go a long way to assist families that have been severely affected by food shortages as a result of this Covid-19 pandemic”.

The event was also graced by Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s estranged wife Tambudzani, who is also national representative for Matabeleland South Province in the Women’s League.

The Beitbridge senator who acrimoniously parted ways with the deputy president said it was also important for the provincial leadership to extend their assistance to other women at grassroots levels in marginalised communities and assist them in mitigating the spread of Covid19 in the country.

“Women in the communal areas don’t have means to make their own masks. Wearing of masks has been identified as one of the means to curb the spread of this pandemic and hence it’s important for people to have these masks. With this distribution we realised that charity begins at home and we started with women from the party and then go beyond,” said Senator Mohadi.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 20 this year, Zimbabwe has recorded a total of six Covid19 deaths, 489 confirmed cases and a cumulative number of 64 recoveries.

Faced with economic challenges which worsened in the early 2000s after Mnangagwa’s ousted predecessor Robert Mugabe embarked on a controversial land redistribution exercise, the current Covid19 national lockdown has further negatively impacted on the financial being of most hard-pressed Zimbabweans.

The southern African nation of an estimated 15 million people has for long been muddled in multiple challenges which include shortages of grain with a remarkable number of its nationals in urgent need of food aid.

Zimbabwe has become a pale shadow of her then glorious self, having at one time been highly regarded as the breadbasket of the southern African region.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews