HARARE – A cache of ZANU PF documents, US$6,700 cash, 20,000 litres worth of fuel coupons and an iPad were stolen after thieves broke into ZANU PF secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa’s parked car on Monday.

Police are investigating the theft outside Meikles Hotel in Harare.

The 76-year-old parked his grey Toyota Prado outside the hotel just after 6PM and went inside for a meeting, leaving the windows and doors closed.

He returned to the car at the end of his meeting to find the right side passenger window had been broken and several personal items were missing, according to an internal police memo seen by ZimLive.

The inventory of missing items included a black leather bag containing “Zanu PF documents”, 1,500 PUMA fuel coupons of 20 litres each; CBZ and CABS bank cards; an iPad and the cash.

Harare police said they had recovered the stolen leather bag behind the ZRP Kopje Market Square Base. The iPad and the fuel coupons were still inside, but the cash and the documents were missing.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a break-in at the home of outgoing deputy health minister John Mangwiro on August 18.

Two men jumped over a security wall and entered the house on Wellsbourne Way in Borrowdale through an open window at around 3AM.

The window, according to police, led to a bedroom where two children, both aged 13, were sleeping.

Police said when the two girls woke up they were ordered to remain quiet by the men armed with screwdrivers.

Whilst one of the intruders guarded the girls, the second man went into another bedroom where he stole a Dell laptop and an iTel P37 mobile phone. They also stole a suitcase full of clothes and exited the house through the same window.

Mangwiro was home and sleeping during the incident. There were two other adults sleeping in separate bedrooms – his 34-year-old son Kudakwashe and a 25-year-old woman.

Zimlive