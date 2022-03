China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the “evolution” of the situation in Ukraine is “something China does not want to see” in a phone call with US Secretary of State Blinken on March 5.

This is according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published by Cable News Network.

China’s foreign minister also called on the U.S., NATO, and the EU to “pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s continuous eastward expansion on Russia’s security.”

The Kyiv Independent