Citizens Coalition for Change -CCC- president Nelson Chamisa is in Gweru today where he is expected to address thousands of his followers at Mkoba Stadium.

Chamisa will launching his party’s by-elections campaign in the

City of Progress after having done so in Harare, Kwekwe and Bulawayo.

Speaking in Bulawayo yesterday, Chamisa called for unity and decentralization of social services across Zimbabwe.

“It is important to “de-Hararerise” Zimbabwe. We cannot have a situation where, to get an identity document you must go to Harare, to get a passport you must go to Harare.

“Harare is not Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is not Harare,” he told thousands of his followers in Bulawayo.

