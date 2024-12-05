Legendary television show host Rebecca Chisamba (Mai Chisamba) received a 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 4×4 Automatic from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

In a statement, Chivayo said Mai Chisamba’s wisdom, humility and kindness deserve recognition.

“CELEBRATING WISDOM AND HUMILITY…As the curtain falls on my birthday month, it would be highly remiss for me not to honour a truly REMARKABLE woman who continues to inspire generations with her WISDOM, HUMILITY, and kindness.

“You have been a guiding light for Zimbabwe, touching countless lives through your iconic television programs, which remain a source of rich KNOWLEDGE, UNITY and HOPE. Growing up, I often watched your shows on ZBC TV with my mother, who ADORED you dearly.

“While I didn’t always understand the depth of your discussions, I admired your SMART DRESSING, neatly combed short hair and the CALM way you treated every guest on your show.

“These qualities remind me so much of my own mother, a woman I LOVE deeply and MISS every single day.

“You are a NATIONAL TREASURE, a mother to the nation and a FOUNTAIN of wisdom. Your passion for promoting Hunhu/Ubuntu and preserving “tsika nemagariro evanhu vatema” remains,” said Chivayo.

