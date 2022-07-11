President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has warned Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa that Chikurubi Maximum Prison is waiting for people like him.

The warning came after Chamisa commented on the recent protests that rocked Sri Lanka to the extent that the president of that country had to flee State House.

“Sri Lanka is a great teacher and excellent classroom for all the oppressed of the world,” Chamisa posted.

In response, Charamba said:

“Bambo garai pasi. Chikurubi Maximum yakamirira vanhu vakaita semi.

“Asika usakanganwe kuti urizigwara remakoko kkk gore riya ndiwe wakazenge woti hee that was very stupid,” said Charamba.

Charamba blames Chamisa of trying to incite public disorder, hence the warning.

Zwnews