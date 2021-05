Chief Zvimba has ordered the exhumation and reburial of late former President Robert Mugabe at the Heroes Acre before 1 July 2021.

Former first lady Grace Mugabe last week snubbed Chief Zvimba’s court who had summoned her over the matter.

Grace Mugabe was blamed for improperly burying Mugabe at his rural home.

Meanwhile, a source close to the family, Jealous Mawarire has confirmed the development.

-Zwnews