37-year-old Zimbabwean actress Charmaine “Dodienne” has starred in a Hollywood film, Emancipation, as the wife of American actor Will Smith.

Charmaine is based in Perth, Australia.

The film is expected to start streaming worldwide this week.

Charmaine “Dodienne” Bingwa on working with Hollywood star Will Smith

Reflecting on her collaboration with Will Smith, Charmaine Bingwa said it was a great experience working with him.

She said: