Charlton Hwende arrested.. ED killing Chamisa base ahead of MDC Congress??

HARARE: MDC Treasurer General Mr Charlton Hwende has been arrested upon landing down at the Robert Mugabe International airport, the opposition party has said.

“Deputy Treasurer General and MP for Kuwadzana East constituency, Hon. Charlton Hwende has been arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport on his way back from Namibia,” the party announced.

This comes few days after Harare West MP Joana Mamombe was arrested for treason.

Commenting on the arrest Human Rights lawyer Dr Pedzisayi Ruhanya said, “Now, the arrest of Charlton Hwende is clearly an MDC congress matter. A clear pattern is now emerging. Chamisa and Biti loyalists must rot in jail. The party/state/military complex at work.”

Hwende visited Namibia in January to receive treatment.