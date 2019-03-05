“Her Privates Too BIG for Chamisa” …Setting the record straight

A very disturbing body shaming story has been circulating on Zimbabwe online media following revelations that the Chamisa rape accuser, Nyaradzo Nyathi who on the 1st March alleged that Chamisa sexually attacked her in November last year, was exposed as a CIO agent’s estranged wife, embroiled in a tumultuous relationship that saw her being sent home from Canada after she accused her own husband of rape.

Her husband (Herbert Garikai Nyathi) is a diplomat currently working in Canada.

On Sunday a non-existing angolanews.com website was quoted as the source of a story with a shocking headline: Her V*gina is too big for Chamisa quoting the rape accuser’s husband.

We are not here to debate whether this was said or not but we want to point out that a simple google search will show that this is fake news.

No such publication exist. Mainstream Angolan news sites have strict editorial policy and they will not write fictitious stories just to create a buzz.

It is surprising that a country like Zimbabwe with Africa’s most literate population is in the dark when it comes to simple things like this.

Just look at the grammar: All Garikai said is that the Nyaradzo’s..****** ; Her ****requires to donkeys with..

All things written below is FAKE.

All Garikayi said is that the Nyaradzo’s privates are too big for a young man like Nelson Chamisa. Her privates require to donkeys with full er*ction to satisfy her. No man on earth can have a big penis to satisfy Nyaradzo. For that reason, I sent her back to her family and I remained in Canada.

