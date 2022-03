Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coaliton for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa and his party take their popular rally shows to Bulawayo – the hotbed of anti-Zanu PF activism for decades.

This coming weekend, Chamisa and his party is expected to pull a huge crowd at White City Stadium in Iminyela township.

Meanwhile, Chamisa has implored the ruling party to shun violence after his party members were attacked recently.

Two of them died as a result.

