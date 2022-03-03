An award winning Zimbabwe international journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has claimed that Zanu PF has now resorted to lawfare in the pursuit of fighting increasingly popular Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, nelson Chamisa.

Chin’ono said the incumbent regime was waiting for Chamisa to register in the upcoming March 26 by-elections undder the MDC-A flag, which he changed at the last minute by founding the equally popular CCC.

Here’s Chin’ono’s tweet:

The regime expected @nelsonchamisa to register for

by-elections as MDCA, he came as CCC. They thought he didn’t have support, his rallies shocked them. They tried voter’s roll manipulation, @PacheduZW exposed them.

They have gone for the tried & tested method, LAWFARE🤣. LOSERS

Zwnews