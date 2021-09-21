Main opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says the hijacking of the Citizens Convergence for Change (CCC) rallying call is a desperate attempt by political opponents to derail a newlook broad alliance.

“Desperate attempts. We remain steadfast and focused.”

For weeks, Chamisa has used Citizens Convergence for Change as a rallying call, leading to speculation he intends running under the name.

He has now told they opposition movement: “Don’t worry or be bothered.”

Political commentators say a new name for the alliance is long overdue.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson George Charamba have mocked Chamisa for being outsmarted.

“Outsmarted, Outmaneuvered, Outgunned Outflanked Outplayed Outnumbered Haapindindi Mukomana,” said Mangwana putting Mnangagwa’s picture as having outsmarted Chamisa.

Zwnews/ Newshawks