Chamisa speaks on abduction attack…”CIOs” claim innocence, report to police

The MDC Alliance led by president Advocate Nelson Chamisa will today issue a statement regarding the attempted kidnapping of their party’s leader.

The party issued a notice saying it will address the press at Morgan Tsvangirai House.

“In light of the attack on President Nelson Chamisa on Saturday, the MDC invites members of the media to a press briefing today (Monday 12 November 2018) at Morgan Tsvangirai House at 11:30am.”

MDC will now give its statement hours after president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government issued its own yesterday distancing itself from the attempted kidnapping that transpired on Saturday.

Chamisa allege to have been followed by a trail of owned cars from Mashonaland East province where he had addressed a star rally in Marondera.

He claims some man from the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation(CIO) attempted to kidnap him.

CIOs report Chamisa to police?

In a dramatic turn of events, the ‘suspected CIOs’ alleged to have attempted to kidnap MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa have also filed a police report claiming they are victims of road rage from the politician and his security ensemble.

A member of Mnangagwa’s government issued a statement to the effect that the suspected hitmen were minding their own business when they were suddenly cornered by Chamisa’s security men.

“The victims are just ordinary citizens going about their own business and have reported this matter to the police who are carrying out further investigations, this would appear to be a road rage incident,” said Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.