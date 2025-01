The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has introduced the Targeted Finance Facility (TFF) to increase funding for productive sectors due to insufficient bank capacity.

The move aims to support Zimbabweā€™s projected 6% economic growth in 2025 by providing working capital.

Key points: šŸŸ¢Loan Mechanism: Funds will be disbursed through banks, with no increase in money supply.

šŸŸ¢Eligibility: Banks will lend to customers after vetting their creditworthiness.

šŸŸ¢Loan Terms: ā€¢Maximum loan tenure: 270 days.

ā€¢Interest: Banks borrow at 20% and on-lend at a max of 30% per annum.

ā€¢Collateral required (e.g., foreign currency, gold-backed tokens).

šŸŸ¢Disbursement: Loans to be processed within 72 hours upon meeting collateral requirements.

šŸŸ¢Monitoring: Banks are responsible for monitoring loan use and performance.

šŸŸ¢Penalties: Misuse of funds or non-compliance attracts penalty interest rates.

šŸŸ¢Reporting: Banks must submit quarterly performance reports to the RBZ.

Zwnews