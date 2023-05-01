Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has saluted Zimbabwe’s workers for keeping the wheels of the economy turning.

In his message to celebrate Workers’ Day, Chamisa called on employers to pay decent salaries.

“Pay workers decent salaries.. This day, we salute all workers for keeping the economy and nation’s wheels turning and rolling under conditions of decent work deficits.

“Workers are the wheels of change. Workers deserve a New and Great Zimbabwe free from poverty, corruption and oppression. Saluting all workers this MayDay”

He added that his party believes in the decent work agenda for all:

“We believe in the Decent work agenda -Employment opportunities and sustainable enterprises.

“-Labour standards and workers rights

-Inclusive Social protection -Inclusive Social dialogue.. collective bargaining.

“Non discrimination by gender, age or any other form! Workers get ready for this change! Workers stand up and participate in the change that you so deserve! #ANewGreat Zimbabwe.

Part of his message reads: “As we celebrate Workers Day under the current harsh economic conditions, we want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all workers in our country. Your contributions to the growth and development of our economy cannot be overstated.

“We understand that many workers are facing challenges such as low wages, job insecurity, and poor working conditions. These challenges have been exacerbated by the current economic climate.

“As a government in waiting, we promise to prioritize the improvement of workers’ conditions. We will work towards creating an enabling environment that promotes job creation, fair wages, and better working conditions.

“We believe that a thriving economy is one that prioritizes the welfare of its workers. We will work tirelessly to ensure that all workers in our country are treated with dignity and respect, and that they receive fair compensation for their hard work.

“On this Workers Day, we salute you, the backbone of our economy. We promise to work towards improving your working conditions and ensuring that your contributions to our country’s growth are adequately recognized and rewarded,” he said.

Zwnews