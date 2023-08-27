Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has swiftly, categorically and emphatically rejected President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s disputed election victory announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission last night, saying it was riddled with irregularities and a cooked up sham result.

Chamisa urges Zimbabweans not to lose hope, and promised to address the nation soon.

“Fellow Citizens; I know you are anxious. I will give an address soon. Never lose hope,” says Chamisa.

Zwnews