Personal friend and lawyer to Nelson Chamisa, leader of the the beleaguered MDC Alliance, Advocate Thabani Mpofu was detained in police cells following his arrest Monday, after he reportedly admitted to claiming the existence of an inexistent individual named Simbarashe Zuze while filing an affidavit to the Constitutional Court, on January 25 last year.

In a sworn affidavit in possession of Zwnews, Mpofu admitted to charges of falsely claiming that there was a person by the name Simbarashe Zuze who was challenging the appointment of Attorney General Kumbirai Hodzi by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mpofu even went to the extent of representing ‘Simbarashe Zuze’, a man who does not exist, in court claiming that he should have been appointed in Hodzi’s stead as he was said to have claimed that he was the third best candidate.

He was detained at Rhodesville Police Station.

The prominent lawyer handed himself to the police in the presence of his lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa. This was after police had raided his previous residence, searching for the lawyer.

The latest development comes as his client and longtime friend, Nelson Chamisa is singing the blues, politically speaking. Legislators from his MDC Alliance are now, technically speaking, under the control of Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T, and risk imminent recall in the event that they boycott parliament today.

The 42-year-old, who gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa a good run for his money in the disputed 2018 presidential race which hogged global media limelight amid rampant electoral malpractices, is on record saying a ‘bitter’ Mnangagwa has been using the ‘captured’ courts to fix the opposition ‘for defeating him’ in the last elections.

Two years after he controversially lost to the septuagenarian, Chamisa has defiantly refused to recognise Mnangagwa as the legitimately elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

See Affidavit Below:

Zwnews