Popular politician Nelson Chamisa has launched a news platform, Chamisa News Channel (CNC).

The former Citizens Coalition for Change leader announced the launch on his X handle.

“THE NEWS NETWORK…Greetings fellow citizens, I have opened this Chamisa News Channel (CNC) to share my vision, ideas, thoughts, insights and perspectives on current affairs and the steps into the future,” says.

He urged his supporters to join him in the journey.

“Please join us as we grow this channel. We’re that great community of the civilized!! God bless you!!”

Zwnews