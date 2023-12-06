Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says the country should return to majority rule.

Chamisa says Zimbabweans are being taken for a ride by the ruling elite.

“BEHOLD A BANANA REPUBLIC Somewhere in a country which is essentially a Banana republic, State institutions are moved by lies.

“An incorrigible criminal and fraudster engages in a criminal and fraudulent act. A blatant lie is acted upon by and moves the whole government, the whole Parliament, the whole Judiciary, the whole Electoral Management Body & a whole ministry( Local Government, Justice & Finance).

“The whole electorate and citizenry is abused and taken for fools.

A whole President is moved to gazette a fraud, criminal act and a lie!”

“The whole nation loses revenue to this lie in a state where hospitals have no medication, schools have no books and roads have craters of potholes,” he says.

He adds: “The whole scheme is diversionary so as to shift the citizens’ focus from the stolen and rigged election! A classic case of a rapist telling a rape victim to forget about the assault and move on !!

“This nation must return to majority rule and find a new national consensus through a broad based settlement and pact.”