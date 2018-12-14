Chamisa chairs 2 high level meetings..”Mudzuri to be FIRED today”

MDC-Alliance faces a potential split, with party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa set to preside over two high-level meetings today in a drive to have his deputy, Mr Elias Mudzuri, expelled. At least 220 party districts are said to have resolved to have Mr Mudzuri fired ahead of next year’s party congress for harbouring presidential ambitions.

This comes in the wake of reports that MDC-Alliance’s deputy treasurer and Kuwadzana East Member of Parliament Mr Chalton Hwende had allegedly threatened to shoot party secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora.

Mr Hwende, a Chamisa ally, was reportedly miffed by Mr Mwonzora’s declaration that Mr Chamisa could be challenged at the party’s congress next year. Mr Hwende could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment last night.

Mr Mwonzora said he could not recall such an incident.

Party sources said Mr Hwende openly threatened to shoot Mr Mwonzora for “derailing” Mr Chamisa. Mr Chamisa has been accused in the past of using the notorious militia, the Vanguard, to silence his opponents.

Another allegation against Mr Mudzuri is that he attended a function at State House without Mr Chamisa’s “consent”. He survived expulsion last week after he failed to attend a standing committee meeting for unexplained reasons.

‘‘It is end of the road for (Mr) Mudzuri,’’ a source said. ‘‘The president (Mr Chamisa) is going for broke and the process of eliminating his rivals has begun in earnest. (Mr) Mudzuri is the first target and (Mr) Mwonzora is likely to follow. Remember (Mr) Hwende threatened to kill (Mr) Mwonzora and it is becoming clear that the Chamisa camp is worried about the inroads that (Mr) Mwonzora has been making in the race for the party’s top job.’’

Another source said Mr Mudzuri was being used as a warning to Mr Chamisa’s potential rivals.

herald