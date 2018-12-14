VID to inspect cars in fuel queues..”Unroadworthy vehicles will be confiscated on the spot”

The Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) is alleged to have embarked on an exercise in partnership with councils and police to inspect vehicles as queuing for fuel.

This reportedly comes against a background of fatal road accidents especially last month where hundreds of lives were claimed.

Speaking during a two-day Traffic Safety seminar in Chinhoyi, a VID official said such measures were necessary so as to preserve lives during this year’s festive season.

“Many cars are not roadworthy with some having even both headlights not working. Some have no brakes or tyres with no thread which means if the car has to stop in an emergency the car will not stop in time.

“If your car is not roadworthy to the point it can endanger people’s lives, it will be confiscated and kept until such time that it passes a vid inspection.

“We are also checking car insurance as thousands of cars and kombis are uninsured. We will ask you to show your insurance documents.

“If your car is not insured we, with the support of the ZRP, will remove you from your vehicle immediately and confiscate it.

“Your car will not be released until a full VID inspection of your vehicle has been carried out and a heavy fine is paid.

“Driving without insurance is also a crime and those who do so will be prosecuted and face jail time.”

Meanwhile, some drivers who spoke to reporters joked that this could be a plan by a desperate government to reduce long fuel lines that have become an eyesore to President Mnangagwa’s government in recent months.

agencies