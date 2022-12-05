Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has failed to resolve the country’s deepening power crisis.

This comes amid low electricity generation at Kariba South hydroelectric power station, loadshedding and people living in darkness.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa in his latest opinion piece in the state media has left Zimbabweans wondering if his government has a plan to solve electricity shortage in the country.

He wrote that his administration has a blueprint which targets households to run on solar, so that they can be removed from the national grid.

Zimbabwe is facing a serious power crisis which had gotten worse of late.

Over the years, the country used to rely on imports from South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique, but these countries are no longer supplying as they used to.

Apparently, Zambia is now facing loadshedding as a result of reduced water levels at Kariba Dam.

Zambia and Zimbabwe share Kariba Dam but Zimbabwe has obsolete power generation equipment hence it is worst off.

Zwnews