The EFF reiterates that we reject the sell-out and anti-revolutionary decision to release the killer of Chris Hani, Janusz Walus’.

Janusz Walus’ took South Africa to the brink of a civil war on the eve of democracy and has left a gaping wound on the progress of our society, by killing a man who was dedicated to the liberation of African people.

The pain Walus’ caused to South Africa and its people, has stalled progress post-democracy and possibly stunted the gains of the revolution for generations.

It is for this reason that his release must be opposed by all people who appreciate the sacrifices made for our freedom

The EFF will explore all means possible to ensure that Janusz Walus’ rots in jail, because the confidence and audacity of white supremacists, will be entrenched if they know that they can kill the leaders of a liberation struggle, without severe consequences.

The release of Janusz Walus’ is indicative of the need to further transform the judiciary, and make it responsive to the historical challenges confronting African people.

Our judiciary is in a state of compromise, because the Ramaphosa regime has turned it into an instrument to defend their corruption by capturing judges.

The political capture of the judiciary through judges must be fought, to ensure that our laws are applied in the interests of fairness and justice, and not to protect corruption, racism and the benefactors of colonial conquest.