The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has expressed gratitude to thousands of people of Gokwe-Kabuyuni who voted for its candidate in the 27 August 2022 by-election, Costin Muguti (52).

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa commended his party’s performance saying it was a good fight and a learning process.

“A SALUTE TO BRAVE CITIZENS & CHANGE CHAMPIONS IN GOKWE KABUYUNI.. This was a good fight, a learning moment and it’s a process.

“We’re doing well against all odds. We continue excelling. We must deal with fear, forced voting, abuse of traditional leaders. We will WIN BIG!”

ZANU PF candidate Spencer Tshuma (42) defeated CCC candidate Muguti by a wide margin.

ZANU-PF has retained the seat which was left vacant following the death of local businessman Leonard Chikomba (ZANU PF) who was killed in a car accident on 28 May 2022 near Chitekete Business Centre.

Meanwhile, violence reportedly rocked Gokwe-Kabuyuni last week after CCC leader Chamisa attempted to hold a rally, with ZANU PF activists and senior officials setting up illegal roadblocks in the area.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on 28 August 2022 declared ZANU PF candidate Tshuma the duly elected member of the National Assembly for Gokwe-Kabuyuni Constituency.

According to the official results announced by Constituency Elections Officer Kudzai Nkomo, Tshuma garnered 10 727 votes while the Citizens’ Coalition for Change’s (CCC) candidate Muguti polled 4 800 votes.

