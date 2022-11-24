WARRIORS and Dynamos cheerleader, Chris “Romario” Musekiwa, has described the Chitungwiza man found hiding in the ceiling as one of the “coolest kids” he ever came across.

Grant Mashasha (39) is believed to have lived in the ceiling for 14 years.

However, just like anyone else, Romario is surprised how the “little boy” he watched grow up as a well-nurtured kid, ended up spending over a decade in a ceiling.

CEILING COTTAGE: Listen Grant Mashasha speaking.

“Our houses were opposite each other in Zengeza 3.

“I was older than him and I watched him grow from being a toddler into a teenager.

“He was one of the coolest kids and their family was decent, ndovanga vari nani muraini medu since they had a sibling aiva ku UK,” said Romario.

He said he last saw Grant in 2011, when he left Chitungwiza.

“I moved from Chitungwiza in 2011 and that was the same time we heard news that Grant had gone to the UK.

“I am surprised to learn that he was around and living a torrid life all along,” he said.

He said Grant’s mother has a case to answer.

“I was also friends with Grant’s father, and would share with him my copy of the newspaper every day.

“He was also one of the sociable elderly men around the neighbourhood despite suffering a stroke.

“Grant’s mother was the opposite as she was reserved and never allowed anyone inside their yard or allowed tenants at their house.

“With Grant away, it was only the two of them at the house and she was the only one coming in and out of the house.

“She knows what was going on in that house and the police must be thorough in investigating the issue,” he said.

Romaria said when one of Grant’s siblings died in the UK, his mother concealed the funeral and didn’t even allow mourners to gather at their house.

He also called for local mental health professionals to help Grant come out of his sad situation.

