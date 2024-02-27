CCC vice president Tendai Biti fined US$300 for insult

Harare Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro has ordered Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti to pay a US$300 fine after she found him guilty of insulting businesswoman and investor Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court sometime in 2020.
Yesterday Magistrate Muchuchuti convicted Bit during pre-sentence session.
In her ruling this afternoon, Guwuriro ordered Biti to pay a fine of US$300 forthwith, with no time to pay or spend six months in prison.
Six months were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.
She said the accused abused the court and wasted its time by making his applications for referral to the Constitutional Court on a piece meal.
However, Guwuriro added that a custodial sentence would have been too harsh.
She condemned Biti’s actions at the time saying as a legislator at the time, people looked up to him as a role model.
Apparently, Alec Muchadehama, Biti’s lawyer says they will appeal his conviction and sentencing.
Zwnews
Image- Zbc Award-winning film director, Jonathan Samkange has launched a new movie which is expected… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for the gold coins… Read More
The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) is closing down three thermal power stations, with a… Read More
Zimbabwe’s health workers, through their Health Apex Council, have threatened a crippling industrial action from… Read More
HARARE – A gun-toting Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agent caught on video abducting a Citizens… Read More
Slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali's body is set to be buried… Read More