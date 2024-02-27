CCC vice president Tendai Biti fined US$300 for insult

Harare Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro has ordered Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti to pay a US$300 fine after she found him guilty of insulting businesswoman and investor Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court sometime in 2020.

Yesterday Magistrate Muchuchuti convicted Bit during pre-sentence session.

In her ruling this afternoon, Guwuriro ordered Biti to pay a fine of US$300 forthwith, with no time to pay or spend six months in prison.

Six months were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

She said the accused abused the court and wasted its time by making his applications for referral to the Constitutional Court on a piece meal.

However, Guwuriro added that a custodial sentence would have been too harsh.

She condemned Biti’s actions at the time saying as a legislator at the time, people looked up to him as a role model.

Apparently, Alec Muchadehama, Biti’s lawyer says they will appeal his conviction and sentencing.

Zwnews