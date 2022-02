The bCitizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has a rally at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields on Sunday, February 20, 2021.

The rally which starts at 11AM and ends at 4PM will witness the launching of the party’s by election campaign.

Meanwhile, this comes high on the heels of a similar move by President Emmerson Mnangagwa introduced who launched his in Epworth recently.

Zwnews