Police in Mberengwa have arrested Vusumuzi Tshuma (37) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 12 February 2022 at Honyohwe Village.

The suspect who is an artisanal miner hit the victim, Grey Tanaka Mugumira (21) with an iron rod once on the back of the head after an argument over food.

The victim fell in the mine shaft approximately ten metres deep and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, police in Kadoma are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of four unidentified suspects in connection with cases of attempted murder and murder which occurred on 13/02/22 at Charama Shopping Centre, Eiffel Flats.

The suspects stabbed four people with knives after an argument over a pool game.

Chatadza Mbereko (51) died on the spot after he was stabbed with a knife on the throat and chest. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

