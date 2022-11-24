Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament, Allan Norman “Rusty” Markham has filed a court application with the High Court demanding the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to release the electronic voters’ roll.

It was filed under Case number HC 7940/22.

He said his party continues to demand a credible voters’ roll that will be subjected to an audit to ensure the election is free and fair.

Apparently, concerns have been raised, as a number of organisations and pressure groups demand voters roll.

Zwnews