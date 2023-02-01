The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s electoral task force has met Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi over reforms.

CCC, the main opposition party in Zimbabwe presented to him its alternative electoral reform Bill.

“Today, our electoral reform task force met with the Minister of Justice to present our alternative Electoral Reform Bill & set out our position on electoral reforms.

“We reiterate our demand for alignment of the Electoral Law to the Constitution,the voters’ roll among other reforms,” says the party.

Of late, CCC has been calling for political and electoral reforms ahead of the much anticipated polls set for July this year.

However, some critics believe the main opposition party is late in calling for reforms, moreso with few months before polls.

Analysts say the opposition should have demanded reforms soon after the 2018 disputed polls.

Zwnews