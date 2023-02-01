Victim was in a coma for nine days

Four Police Arrested For Beating Nigerian National Into Comma Over His Identity Document

SOUTH AFRICA: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) this morning arrested four police officers from the Boksburg North police station for allegedly assaulting and torturing a Nigerian man on January 9.

The officers, a sergeant and three constables, were arrested at their workplace and are facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice, according to IPID.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping stated that the victim and his friends were allegedly approached by the police officers who demanded to see their identity documents.

“When the victim could not produce an original copy of the required documentation, he was taken to the police station where he was allegedly assaulted and tortured by the officers.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention and was in a coma for nine days,” explained Suping.

The officers are being detained at the Boksburg Police Station, and are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (February 2).

Suping said two other Boksburg North police officers were arrested on the same day in connection with an unrelated incident involving the theft of cable from a Boksburg North based scrapyard recently.

The officers allegedly forced their way into the premises and robbed the owner of the cables. They are facing charges of copper theft and defeating the ends of justice.

