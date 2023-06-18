The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) held its final candidates’ selection process in Harare amid reports of violence and chaos in some suburbs. Unlike traditional primary elections, the CCC used a citizen caucus process where ordinary people had the opportunity to select their aspiring candidates. The lead-up to the selection process was intense, with Tendai Biti and Allan Markham engaged in a fierce battle for candidacy in Harare East. The results of the nominations have not yet been announced.

There were incidents of violence as some Zanu PF activists attempted to disrupt the CCC candidate selection process. Additionally, there were reports of aspiring candidates bussing people to the process, despite party leader Nelson Chamisa condemning the practice and warning of disqualification for those involved.

According to CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, the candidate selection process proceeded smoothly with an overwhelming turnout of citizens and peaceful caucuses. The Citizens’ Independent Selection Panel will collate information from stakeholder consultation and community consensus before announcing the final winners.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, seeking a second term, has set August 23 as the election date. Zanu PF is preparing to launch its campaign, having chosen its candidates through primary elections coordinated by the Central Intelligence Organisation and the army. Nomination courts will convene on Wednesday to consider the names of aspiring MPs and councillors across the country, including the presidential candidates in Harare.

Mnangagwa and Chamisa are considered the frontrunners for the presidency, following the closely contested 2018 polls where Mnangagwa emerged as the victor. However, Chamisa disputed the results, alleging collusion between his opponent and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to manipulate the election, which took place eight months after the military ousted longtime ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup.