Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors Martin Chivhoko (Ward 4) and Nyaradzo Madzikura (Ward 9) have been elected as the new Gweru City Council mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

They were elected unopposed.

Gweru City is the 3rd largest city in Zimbabwe as its capital.

Gweru City is also Midlands provincial capital. It is located 164 km northeast of Bulawayo and 275 km south-west-south of Harare via Mvuma ( A17 Highway ) or 278 km via Kwekwe ( A5 Highway ).

Gweru became a Municipality in 1914 and gained city status on 1 October 1971 and is today the third biggest town in Zimbabwe.

