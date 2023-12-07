Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says another party activist Silvester Chiundiza was abducted by suspected state agents yesterday, brutalised and dumped after being forced to drink suspected poison.

Senior CCC official Gift Ostallos Siziba confirmed the development saying:

“Abduction Alert: Silvester Chiundiza was abducted yesterday 6 Dec 2023 around 5pm in Epworth Ward 7 and was then dumped at his residence at midnight.

“He was tied and only managed to say that he was forced to drink what he suspects to be poison. His body was full of mud from head to toes. He is in bad shape and is currently hospitalised.”

Few weeks ago, another CCC activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya was also allegedly abducted and later found dead.

