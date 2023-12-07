President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left for, Botswana to attend the fifth edition of the annual Kusi Ideas Festival; a pres­idential roundtable discussion that is being co-hosted by Kenya’s Nation Media Group and the Gov­ernment of Botswana to discuss challenges facing Africa.

The Kusi Ideas Festival is a pan-African platform to examine the continent’s place in the world; its citizen’s problem-solving ideas and innovations; and how these prepare the people of Africa to deal with the coming challenges.

Deliberations will also look at possible solutions and innova­tions needed to promote inclusive and sustainable development.

The Indaba is running under the theme, “Africa’s Agenda 2063: Making the Dream Come True.”

This year’s conference, which will be a hybrid virtual-and-in-person event, comes at a time when Africa is on a journey to attaining inclusive and sustainable development and economic growth.

Agenda 2063 is Africa’s ambitious blueprint and master plan for the achievement of these goals.

Zwnews