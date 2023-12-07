President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left for, Botswana to attend the fifth edition of the annual Kusi Ideas Festival; a presidential roundtable discussion that is being co-hosted by Kenya’s Nation Media Group and the Government of Botswana to discuss challenges facing Africa.
The Kusi Ideas Festival is a pan-African platform to examine the continent’s place in the world; its citizen’s problem-solving ideas and innovations; and how these prepare the people of Africa to deal with the coming challenges.
Deliberations will also look at possible solutions and innovations needed to promote inclusive and sustainable development.
The Indaba is running under the theme, “Africa’s Agenda 2063: Making the Dream Come True.”
This year’s conference, which will be a hybrid virtual-and-in-person event, comes at a time when Africa is on a journey to attaining inclusive and sustainable development and economic growth.
Agenda 2063 is Africa’s ambitious blueprint and master plan for the achievement of these goals.
