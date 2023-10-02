Highlanders’ forward Lynoth Chikuhwa found himself on the wrong side of fate when he missed the crucial penalty kick, leading to the Bulawayo football giants’ elimination from the Chibuku Super Cup via a penalty shootout at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday. The teams had played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in normal time.

CAPS United took an early lead in the game, scoring two goals in the first half. Clive Rupiya headed home a Rodwell Chinyengetere corner kick in the 35th minute, while Joseph Tulani doubled Makepekepe’s lead with a header inside the box from an Erick Manokore free-kick.

Highlanders regrouped in the second half and managed to pull one back through their captain for the day, Mbongeni Ndlovu, affectionately known as Mbola. He slotted home from close range following an Andrew Mbeba free-kick nine minutes into the second half. To level the score, Mbeba struck a well-taken free-kick just outside the box in the 62nd minute.

In the subsequent penalty shootout, CAPS United successfully converted all their spot kicks, with Devon Chafa, Erick Manokore, Ian Nyoni, Rodwell Chinyengetere, and Hastings Chipusha all finding the target. Andrew Mbeba, Melikhaya Ncube, and Mason Mushore also scored their penalties. However, Chikuhwa, who took the second spot-kick for Highlanders, was the unfortunate player who missed.

Teams:

Highlanders: R. Pitisi (gk), R. Lunga (A. Kutsanzira, 70 mins), M. Mushore, A. Mbeba, E. Farasi (L. Chikuhwa 46 mins), M. Mushore, P. Muduhwa, A. Faira, M. Ndlovu, W. Navaya, M. Ncube

CAPS United: T. Mateyaunga (A. Reynars, 90 mins), E. Manokore, I. Zambezi, H. Chapusha, L. Manganyira, D. Chafa, B. Sarupinda (C. Sithole, 79 mins), J. Tulani, P. Bamusi, C. Rupiya (I. Nyoni, 90 mins), R. Chinyengetere