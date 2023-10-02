Marshall Munetsi, the star player for the Zimbabwe Warriors, netted his second goal of the season French Ligue 1 season as Stade de Reims secured a 2-0 victory against Olympique Lyon, where another Warrior Tino Kadewere, plays his football.

Munetsi gave Reims the lead in the first half of extra time when he leaped high to head in a precise cross from Junya Ito past the diving goalkeeper.

The midfielder has contributed to a total of five goals in seven league matches this season.

His exceptional performance earned him the title of Man of the Match.

With the win, moved into Munetsi’s team into third place with 13 points from seven matches, just one point behind leaders Monaco. Munetsi also provided two assists in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Lille and continues to be influential for the ambitious Reims.

However, it is a disastrous campaign for Kadewere’s Lyon who are winless and now bottom of the 18-team league with two draws and five defeats in their seven matches to date.

Kadewere was introduced in the 68th minute for the injured Mama Balde but had a relatively quiet game.