Despite earlier reports that former Dynamos and Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa was on his way back to Zimbabwe after an alleged fallout with Malawi champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, the experienced gaffer reportedly consented to a one-year contract with the club on Monday.

The deal, reports say, was struck after the two parties thrashed a few clauses which the record-breaking Pasuwa was not comfortable with. Pasuwa, who has been in Harare in recent weeks, is expected to put pen and paper to the new one-year-extension deal with Bullets.

“There was no misunderstanding between Mana (Pasuwa) and Nyasa as reported in other sections of Malawi media. His return to Zimbabwe has nothing to do with his contract although there were three clauses that were still pending and they were ironing them out over the weekend”, his close friend Dee Shorai Muchineripi confirmed.

‘’The two parties were always going to reach an amicable agreement and Mana has agreed to another one-year contract,’’ he said.

He added:

“They (Pasuwa and Bullets) agreed on a one-year contract. They thrashed out the few sticking points which were never about the monetary issue but just some omissions and errors. It is a decent contract, with a good offer on the table. He is targeting the league title and, at least, two other trophies this season”.

Muchineripi also dismissed reports that Pasuwa has been eyeing a return to former champions, Dynamos.

‘There is no possible return of Mana to DeMbare. He had his time and achieved everything there. If there is anything he still wants to do with Dynamos then it’s about his money they still owe him”, said Muchineripi.

Pasuwa is reportedly on the radar of various regional clubs which include Zambia and South Africa.

State Media