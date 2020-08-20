The continental football body CAF has announced that AFCON 2021 football qualifiers will resume in November 2020. According to the new calendar, Zimbabwe Warriors will lock horns with Algeria on 9 and 17 November this year.

Confirming the rescheduled AFCON Qualifier dates, CAF issued the following statement:

The CAF Emergency Committee has approved the resumption date for qualifiers of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 and the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. A busy schedule awaits the participating teams with double-headers from November 2020 through to November 2021 in the battle for spots to the final tournament of the two competitions. The schedules for the two competitions have had to be revised in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, which halted many sporting activities across the continent and beyond, for some time. For Cameroon 2021, the qualifiers resume on 9-17 November 2020 with the Day 3 and 4 matches whilst the penultimate and ultimate matches take place on 22-30 March 2021.

Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier Africa zone matches will be played from May 2021 to November 2021.