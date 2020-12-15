Cabinet has agreed to amend the Constitution to introduce a quota to ensure that 30% of all posts in local authorities are reserved for women.

Cabinet says this is in response to a recent plea by 300 women councillors who want a Constitutional amendment to solve their diminishing numbers.

Women Councillors made the plea to President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his recent tour of duty to Victoria Falls, and he promised to bring the matter to Cabinet.

The Principles seek to extend the progressive Constitutional provisions on gender equality to local Government structures.

Meanwhile, during post cabinet briefing, it was noted that the quota system motion was presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, and was supported, with cabinet agreeing to implement it.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

108992

0

0

cookie-check

Cabinet resolves to amend Constitution to provide for 30% women quota in Councils

no