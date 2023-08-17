IN a dastardly act, two men from Old Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly sodomising and attacking a 22-year-old man.

The incident happened on 15 August at around 5.30pm at a flat situated in the central business district.

The two suspects have been identified as Themba Nyoni (35) and Petros Tshuma (42).

Circumstances are that on the day in question the victim from Queens Park met Nyoni when he knocked off from his workplace who lured him saying he wanted to go and show him where he stays and the unsuspecting victim agreed.

They then proceeded to one of the flats in the CBD, where Tshuma stays and they met him outside.

When they got inside, they all started smoking dagga before Tshuma left the house leaving the door locked.

It is reported that Nyoni then begged the victim to have anal sex with him but he refused.

It is alleged that Nyoni then produced an okapi knife and threatened to stab him.

It is reported that out of fear, the victim lowered his pair of trousers and allegedly had anal sex with Nyoni.

It is reported that while the victim was being sexually attacked by Nyoni, Tshuma entered the house and stood for a little while before he left, leaving the door locked.

He reportedly unlocked it after Nyoni finished abusing the victim.

It is further reported that while they were outside, Nyoni and Tshuma started assaulting the victim accusing him of stealing their cellphones.

A passerby saw the victim being assaulted and he refrained the suspects from doing so.

A report was made to the police which led to the arrest of the two suspects. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“Police would like to warn the members of the public against committing crimes as the law will always catch up with them. The suspect will learn the hard way that failing to restrain oneself leads to prosecution,” said Insp Ncube.