A DRIVER lost US$15 000 in the Bulawayo CBD after he had parked his car while attending to a mechanical fault.

The police said the incident occurred on 12 August at around 3PM at Cnr 2nd Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of theft from a motor vehicle which occurred in Bulawayo on 12 August at around 3PM in which an unknown suspect stole US$15 691 cash from the complainant’s Nissan Atlas vehicle.

“The vehicle had been parked at Cnr 2nd Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way, as the complainant tried to fix a mechanical problem,” said the police.

In another incident which occurred on August 11 police in Bulawayo recovered a white Toyota Hilux, dumped at plot number 16 Fairview, along Plumtree Rd. The vehicle is reported to have been stolen from South Africa.

Police said investigations were underway.

chronicle