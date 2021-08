United Party for National Development UPND president Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has been declared the new President of Zambia.

HH garnered 2 810 575 to beat incumbent President Edgar Lungu who tallied 1 814 201.

Hichilema won with 996 556 votes.

He becomes the 7th President of Zambia.

HH was declared winner from the results of one hundred and fifty five constituencies short of one as the consolidation of votes from Mandevu constituency was not tallied.

