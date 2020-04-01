ZIMBABWE BUSINESS TYCOON Frank Buyanga and ex-lover Chantelle Muteswa’s child custody wrangle has taken a new twist after the property mogul wrote to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) complaining about how President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins has stormed his bedroom.

Buyanga and Muteswa are entangled in a bitter custody battle over their five-year-old son.

The businessman also wrote he was no longer comfortable with Justice Jacob Manzunzu handling his cases because he was used to communicating with the Mnangagwa family.

“I have been furnished with evidence that one Collins Mnangagwa residing at Elshadai Road in Glen Lorne has been assisting Chantelle Muteswa in her shenanigans,” Buyanga said in his letter to JSC Monday. “As he is the son of the President, I decided not to act against him as the President is an old friend of mine and would rather keep evidence of his abuse of office for a later stage. “Over the past week, a close companion to the Mnangagwa Family Dylish Nguwaya has been communicating with Justice Manzunzu, Mallan Zorodzi Chiswa who also has links to the Muteswa family has also been communicating with Justice Manzunzu. “Whilst I have the greatest respect and trust in Justice Manzunzu, too many adverse inferences can be drawn which affect his neutrality over the issues. “His communication to members of the Mnangagwa family and others close to Chantelle Muteswa leaves a lot more questions than answers.”

Buyanga wants the JSC to look at the allegations in his letter in an impartial manner as Manzunzu is set to hear an urgent chamber application filed against him by his ex-girlfriend regarding their child custody battle.

He also raised complaints against members of the President’s office whom he says have approached the Justice Minister as well as judges to try and interfere with the matter.

“This goes against the Constitution of Zimbabwe, I do not and will not stand to have Executive interfere with the judiciary as there should be separation of powers to preserve the rule of law,” he says.

Buyanga’s ex-girlfriend was granted sole custody of the boy, but the father was given interim custody before the couple was recently awarded joint custody of the minor.

Muteswa has since appealed against the judgement and the matter is yet to be heard.

