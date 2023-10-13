Trading at the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) closed on a mixed note yesterday with some notable companies performing below expectations.

And among those that traded on the positive side include, National Merchant Bank, Truworths, Delta; whilst on the downside were Rainbow Tourism Group, British American Tobacco and Miekles.

Apparently, ZSE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25).

Its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE CHANGE

NMB.zw $330.0000 +14.19%▲

TRUW.zw $24.0000 +12.29%▲

ZIMR.zw $98.6278 +6.50%▲

MSHL.zw $728.4074 +4.66%▲

DLTA.zw $2363.1030 +1.22%▲

TOP LOSERS

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

RTG.zw $130.0000 -5.79%▼

BAT.zw $30.0000 -4.89%▼

EHZL.zw $600.6250 -3.90%▼

HIPO.zw $14949.9500 -1.35%▼

MEIK.zw $466.8744 -1.33%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 138,486.93 +1.90%▲

Top 10 61,070.06 -0.07%▲

Top 15 82,887.14 -0.05%▲

Small Cap 3,393,035.02 +12.09%▲

Medium Cap 565,803.41 +6.19%▲

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP

CSAG.zw $7.2191 0.00%▼ $309,491,523

DMCS.zw $7.7000 0.00%▼ $1,278,871,348

MIZ.zw $7.7842 0.00% $3,848,643,925

MCMS.zw $252.0000 0.40%▲ $34,614,705,132

OMTT.zw $30.0000 3.45%▲ $4,903,158,990

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 276,311.53 +1.25%▲

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 494,438.15 -4.22%▼

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 154,765.24 +0.43%▲

ZSE Industrials Index (New) 307,983.85 +1.37%▲

ZSE ICT Index 74,577.46 -1.02%▼

ZSE Materials Index 85,555.07 0.00%

ZSE Real Estate Index 161,254.37 +0.64%▲

Zwnews